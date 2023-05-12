AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): A Technical Analysis

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is $40.40, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for AB is 96.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AB on May 12, 2023 was 301.41K shares.

AB) stock’s latest price update

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 34.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Equitable Chairman Departs Over Communications That Didn’t Meet Standards

AB’s Market Performance

AB’s stock has risen by 3.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.34% and a quarterly drop of -11.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for AB’s stock, with a -8.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43.50 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AB reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for AB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AB, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

AB Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.84. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $35.04 back on Mar 22. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 127,705 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., valued at $438,000 using the latest closing price.

Sprules Karl, the Head of Global Tech and Ops of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., sale 77,000 shares at $38.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Sprules Karl is holding 68,309 shares at $2,984,249 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.