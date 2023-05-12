Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.06 in relation to its previous close of 194.51. However, the company has experienced a 13.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by analysts is $258.90, which is $65.48 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 116.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ALB was 2.31M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

ALB’s stock has seen a 13.02% increase for the week, with a -1.58% drop in the past month and a -25.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Albemarle Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for ALB’s stock, with a -20.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $270 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALB reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for ALB stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALB, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on May 08th of the current year.

ALB Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.60. In addition, Albemarle Corporation saw -8.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Masters J Kent, who purchase 5,470 shares at the price of $181.64 back on May 05. After this action, Masters J Kent now owns 51,466 shares of Albemarle Corporation, valued at $993,571 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Kristin M., the EVP, General Counsel of Albemarle Corporation, purchase 1,373 shares at $182.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Coleman Kristin M. is holding 1,373 shares at $249,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corporation stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 24.80 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corporation (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.