Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKBA is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKBA is $2.00, which is $0.94 above the current price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKBA on May 12, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has jumped by 2.91 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKBA’s Market Performance

AKBA’s stock has risen by 14.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 70.25% and a quarterly drop of -5.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.51% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.99% for AKBA’s stock, with a 100.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 41.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +66.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8429. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 83.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Butler John P., who sale 91,868 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 01. After this action, Butler John P. now owns 1,568,872 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $80,614 using the latest closing price.

Dahan Michel, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 20,412 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Dahan Michel is holding 269,515 shares at $17,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.59 for the present operating margin

+70.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -31.63. The total capital return value is set at -29.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.16. Equity return is now at value -331.70, with -20.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,683.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.39. Total debt to assets is 44.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,290.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.