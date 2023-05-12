AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) Stock Observes 10.02% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has seen a 26.82% increase in the past week, with a 20.86% gain in the past month, and a -3.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for AIRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.31% for AIRS’s stock, with a 10.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AIRS is $6.50, which is $0.07 above than the current price. The public float for AIRS is 41.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. The average trading volume of AIRS on May 12, 2023 was 241.21K shares.

AIRS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) has jumped by 31.49 compared to previous close of 4.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AIRS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AIRS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIRS reach a price target of $8.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for AIRS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to AIRS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

AIRS Trading at 29.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRS rose by +26.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. saw 73.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIRS starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Nov 16. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 50,337 shares of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., valued at $63,000 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rollins Aaron is holding 14,811,956 shares at $466,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.36 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. stands at -8.70. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.35. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 152.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.34. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 119.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.