AEye Inc. (LIDR) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, LIDR stock has gone up by 10.23%, with a monthly decline of -15.37% and a quarterly plunge of -70.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.58% for AEye Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.30% for LIDR stock, with a simple moving average of -77.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LIDR is $0.20, which is $0.8 above the current price. The public float for LIDR is 144.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LIDR on May 12, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) has decreased by -1.59 when compared to last closing price of 0.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at -34.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.33%, as shares sank -13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2102. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -57.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dunn Timothy J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Dec 16. After this action, Dunn Timothy J now owns 28,514 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $794 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Timothy J, the Director of AEye Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dunn Timothy J is holding 27,514 shares at $3,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -82.30, with -63.40 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc. (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc. (LIDR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.