Aegon N.V. (AEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 4.35, but the company has seen a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aegon N.V. (AEG) by analysts is $5.98, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On May 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AEG was 2.15M shares.

AEG’s Market Performance

AEG stock saw a decrease of 1.40% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.47% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Aegon N.V. (AEG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for AEG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon N.V. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon N.V. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aegon N.V. (AEG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.