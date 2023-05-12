Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) has jumped by 2.81 compared to previous close of 3.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that ProFrac and Actelis Networks Open for Trading. Here’s How They Did.

Is It Worth Investing in Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ASNS is 1.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% of that float. On May 12, 2023, ASNS’s average trading volume was 234.88K shares.

ASNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has seen a -13.06% decrease in the past week, with a 21.19% rise in the past month, and a -29.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 45.76% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.30% for ASNS’s stock, with a -48.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASNS Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 45.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.83%, as shares surge +22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS fell by -12.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.65. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc. saw -23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.09 for the present operating margin

+46.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actelis Networks Inc. stands at -124.36. Equity return is now at value 575.20, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Actelis Networks Inc. (ASNS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.