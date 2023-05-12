ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock (SLRN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.81 in comparison to its previous close of 24.92,

Is It Worth Investing in ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SLRN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

SLRN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of SLRN on May 12, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

SLRN’s Market Performance

. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.44% for SLRN’s stock, with a 4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SLRN Trading at 4.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.48% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLRN rose by +7.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLRN starting from Westlake BioPartners Fund II,, who purchase 1,250,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on May 09. After this action, Westlake BioPartners Fund II, now owns 9,790,729 shares of ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock, valued at $22,500,000 using the latest closing price.

SEIDENBERG BETH C, the Director of ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock, purchase 1,250,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that SEIDENBERG BETH C is holding 9,790,729 shares at $22,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLRN

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACELYRIN INC. Common Stock (SLRN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.