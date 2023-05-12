89bio Inc. (ETNB) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has seen a 8.85% increase in the past week, with a 24.31% gain in the past month, and a 19.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for ETNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.19% for ETNB’s stock, with a 73.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETNB is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is $35.13, which is $16.91 above the current market price. The public float for ETNB is 46.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.35% of that float. On May 12, 2023, ETNB’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

ETNB stock's latest price update

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.92 in comparison to its previous close of 18.12, however, the company has experienced a 8.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETNB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ETNB by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ETNB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on May 12th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETNB reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for ETNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ETNB, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

ETNB Trading at 17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +16.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETNB rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +433.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.53. In addition, 89bio Inc. saw 38.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETNB starting from Le-Nguyen Quoc, who sale 13,683 shares at the price of $18.11 back on May 09. After this action, Le-Nguyen Quoc now owns 164,971 shares of 89bio Inc., valued at $247,799 using the latest closing price.

Martins Ryan, the Chief Financial Officer of 89bio Inc., sale 8,721 shares at $14.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Martins Ryan is holding 53,578 shares at $130,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETNB

Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -60.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.