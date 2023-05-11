Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) Stock: A ...

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) Stock: A -54.79% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has seen a -3.76% decrease in the past week, with a -69.82% drop in the past month, and a -74.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.25% for ZVSA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -54.79% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -91.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZVSA is 4.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZVSA on May 11, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVSA Trading at -68.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.97%, as shares sank -70.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -3.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0685. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -67.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -163.50, with -77.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

