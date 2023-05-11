Zura Bio Limited’s (ZURA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has gone up by 135.85% for the week, with a -13.22% drop in the past month and a 12.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.70% for ZURA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.37% for ZURA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) Right Now?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZURA is 7.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on May 11, 2023 was 202.52K shares.

ZURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) has jumped by 83.35 compared to previous close of 6.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 135.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZURA Trading at 2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.04%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +129.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, Zura Bio Limited saw 12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.