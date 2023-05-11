Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen a 4.81% increase in the past week, with a -21.12% drop in the past month, and a -55.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for ZION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.25% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -49.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is above average at 4.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is $37.16, which is $13.72 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 147.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZION on May 11, 2023 was 6.14M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 24.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/05/23 that Stocks Set to Snap 4-Day Losing Streak, but Still Down on the Week

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZION, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

ZION Trading at -25.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.05. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.