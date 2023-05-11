Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL): A Technical Analysis

The public float for ZNTL is 52.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZNTL on May 11, 2023 was 610.81K shares.

ZNTL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) has increased by 6.93 when compared to last closing price of 22.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZNTL’s Market Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has seen a 14.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.66% gain in the past month and a 16.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for ZNTL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for ZNTL’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 07th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at 27.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +39.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +14.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Gallagher Cam, who sale 8,501 shares at the price of $19.96 back on Feb 14. After this action, Gallagher Cam now owns 491,270 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $169,706 using the latest closing price.

Bunker Kevin D., the Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Bunker Kevin D. is holding 865,157 shares at $129,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

The total capital return value is set at -50.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.37. Equity return is now at value -57.40, with -46.40 for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 10.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.84. Total debt to assets is 8.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.