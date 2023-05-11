What Recent Market Trends Mean for Expensify Inc.’s (EXFY) Stock

The stock of Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has gone down by -19.81% for the week, with a -29.56% drop in the past month and a -39.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.15% for EXFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXFY is $10.06, which is $5.97 above than the current price. The public float for EXFY is 45.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume of EXFY on May 11, 2023 was 287.62K shares.

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) has decreased by -18.37 when compared to last closing price of 7.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -19.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXFY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EXFY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EXFY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXFY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for EXFY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to EXFY, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

EXFY Trading at -25.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares sank -25.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from Barrett David Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Apr 12. After this action, Barrett David Michael now owns 3,382,676 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $245,100 using the latest closing price.

Barrett David Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Expensify Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Barrett David Michael is holding 3,412,003 shares at $248,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.