Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VYNT is 1.74.

The public float for VYNT is 4.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYNT on May 11, 2023 was 70.42K shares.

VYNT) stock’s latest price update

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 28.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a 24.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VYNT’s Market Performance

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has experienced a 24.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.61% drop in the past month, and a -54.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.70% for VYNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for VYNT’s stock, with a -78.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VYNT Trading at -33.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.15%, as shares sank -31.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNT rose by +24.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4105. In addition, Vyant Bio Inc. saw -47.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNT starting from Harris Geoffrey E., who sale 765 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Nov 18. After this action, Harris Geoffrey E. now owns 14,019 shares of Vyant Bio Inc., valued at $1,021 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2389.19 for the present operating margin

-51.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vyant Bio Inc. stands at -2373.42. Equity return is now at value -144.30, with -93.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.