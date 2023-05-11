Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -16.46 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a -14.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/07/23 that National Enquirer sold to venture led by former MoviePass executive

Is It Worth Investing in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBIG is 0.41.

The public float for BBIG is 247.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBIG on May 11, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

BBIG’s Market Performance

The stock of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen a -14.59% decrease in the past week, with a -43.04% drop in the past month, and a -75.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.80% for BBIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.24% for BBIG stock, with a simple moving average of -79.08% for the last 200 days.

BBIG Trading at -53.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares sank -41.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBIG fell by -14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2096. In addition, Vinco Ventures Inc. saw -69.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBIG starting from McFillin Phillip Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Aug 19. After this action, McFillin Phillip Anthony now owns 204,756 shares of Vinco Ventures Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

McFillin Phillip Anthony, the Director of Vinco Ventures Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that McFillin Phillip Anthony is holding 254,756 shares at $107,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBIG

Equity return is now at value -251.60, with -67.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.