Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has dropped by -3.25 compared to previous close of 7.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by analysts is $10.75, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 499.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of VLY was 6.61M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY’s stock has seen a -6.42% decrease for the week, with a -19.98% drop in the past month and a -44.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for Valley National Bancorp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.20% for VLY’s stock, with a -38.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VLY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

VLY Trading at -25.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -19.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -6.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.09. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -39.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Baum Peter J, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $17.45 back on May 08. After this action, Baum Peter J now owns 2,500 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $43,625 using the latest closing price.

LENNER MARC J, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 2,000 shares at $15.09 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that LENNER MARC J is holding 8,260 shares at $30,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Valley National Bancorp stands at +26.02. The total capital return value is set at 9.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Valley National Bancorp (VLY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.68. Total debt to assets is 3.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.