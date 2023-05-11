Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Society P...

Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) Stock

In the past week, SOPA stock has gone down by -2.62%, with a monthly decline of -7.07% and a quarterly plunge of -10.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Society Pass Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.48% for SOPA stock, with a simple moving average of -31.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) by analysts is $4.38, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 17.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SOPA was 99.01K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.99relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that Micron, Nike, BlackBerry, Braze: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SOPA Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9727. In addition, Society Pass Incorporated saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -543.98 for the present operating margin
  • -41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Incorporated stands at -599.52. Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -88.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

