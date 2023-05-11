Understanding the 9.13% Volatility Levels of Codexis Inc.’s (CDXS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has seen a -30.07% decrease in the past week, with a -29.90% drop in the past month, and a -53.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for CDXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.57% for CDXS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDXS is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CDXS is $10.88, which is $8.89 above the current price. The public float for CDXS is 64.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDXS on May 11, 2023 was 629.38K shares.

The stock price of Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) has dropped by -7.44 compared to previous close of 3.09. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -30.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

CDXS Trading at -30.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.42%, as shares sank -30.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS fell by -30.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw -38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from NICOLS JOHN J, who sale 35,714 shares at the price of $4.14 back on Apr 18. After this action, NICOLS JOHN J now owns 783,965 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $147,874 using the latest closing price.

NICOLS JOHN J, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 35,714 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that NICOLS JOHN J is holding 783,965 shares at $151,377 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.88 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -15.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.18. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -20.40 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.16. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Codexis Inc. (CDXS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.