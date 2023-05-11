Understanding the 5.55% Volatility Levels of Wolfspeed Inc.’s (WOLF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, WOLF stock has gone down by -5.66%, with a monthly decline of -30.49% and a quarterly plunge of -49.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.26% for WOLF stock, with a simple moving average of -50.65% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is $67.06, which is $27.88 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on May 11, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 40.86. However, the company has experienced a -5.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/02/22 that John Palmour Changed Recipe for Making Microchips

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOLF reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for WOLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 17th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WOLF, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

WOLF Trading at -30.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -27.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.41. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -40.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from REPLOGLE JOHN B, who purchase 10,566 shares at the price of $47.54 back on Apr 28. After this action, REPLOGLE JOHN B now owns 81,405 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $502,308 using the latest closing price.

LOWE GREGG A, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 5,450 shares at $45.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that LOWE GREGG A is holding 524,855 shares at $250,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.