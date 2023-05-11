Understanding the 3.56% Volatility Levels of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has gone up by 4.41% for the week, with a 16.29% rise in the past month and a 49.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for HMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.06% for HMY stock, with a simple moving average of 53.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is above average at 31.31x. The 36-month beta value for HMY is also noteworthy at 1.37.

The average price estimated by analysts for HMY is $4.05, which is -$2.6 below than the current price. The public float for HMY is 434.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of HMY on May 11, 2023 was 4.53M shares.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has increased by 1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 5.14. However, the company has seen a 4.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HMY Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited saw 53.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.23 for the present operating margin

+11.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at 23.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.12.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 10.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.