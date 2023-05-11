Home  »  Trending   »  U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock: A Guide to the Marke...

U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.29% for UCAR’s stock, with a -39.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 14.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On May 11, 2023, UCAR’s average trading volume was 5.49M shares.

UCAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) has increased by 19.70 when compared to last closing price of 4.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UCAR Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.60% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR rose by +3.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, U Power Limited saw -88.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -561.19 for the present operating margin
  • -29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of U Power Limited (UCAR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

