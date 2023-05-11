Trevena Inc. (TRVN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trevena Inc. (TRVN) is $4.00, which is $18.4 above the current market price. The public float for TRVN is 7.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRVN on May 11, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

TRVN stock's latest price update

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.60 in comparison to its previous close of 1.77, however, the company has experienced a 144.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRVN’s Market Performance

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has seen a 144.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 138.45% gain in the past month and a 11.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 86.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.05% for TRVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 86.85% for TRVN’s stock, with a -44.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVN

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRVN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

TRVN Trading at 90.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 86.70%, as shares surge +117.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN rose by +144.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8994. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw 11.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

Equity return is now at value -174.80, with -93.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.