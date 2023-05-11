Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 9.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGL on May 11, 2023 was 126.49K shares.

TGL) stock’s latest price update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL)’s stock price has plunge by 5.37relation to previous closing price of 1.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL’s stock has risen by 15.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.29% and a quarterly drop of -22.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.95% for Treasure Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.82% for TGL’s stock, with a -27.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.53%, as shares sank -1.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +15.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4417. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who sale 1,702,899 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 0 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $1,046,431 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., purchase 202,899 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 1,702,899 shares at $811,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74. Equity return is now at value 261.20, with -232.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.