TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is $91.20, which is $10.97 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 30.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on May 11, 2023 was 619.70K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has soared by 3.73 in relation to previous closing price of 75.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMDX’s Market Performance

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has experienced a 7.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.69% rise in the past month, and a 20.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.44% for TMDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMDX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TMDX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TMDX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on August 02nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMDX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for TMDX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMDX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

TMDX Trading at 3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.08. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $78.13 back on May 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 559,191 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $585,989 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Stephen, the Chief Financial Officer of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $79.05 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gordon Stephen is holding 18,789 shares at $395,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.