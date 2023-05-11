Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TIO is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TIO is $6.25, which is $3.44 above than the current price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of TIO on May 11, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.00relation to previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO’s Market Performance

TIO’s stock has risen by 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 135.71% and a quarterly rise of 172.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.70% for Tingo Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.15% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 180.88% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at 91.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares surge +97.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +206.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +315.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 237.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.