Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has increased by 12.32 when compared to last closing price of 2.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for TIRX is 1.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On May 11, 2023, TIRX’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a 9.09% increase for the week, with a 113.30% rise in the past month and a -5.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 36.71% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.20% for TIRX’s stock, with a -9.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at 63.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 36.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares surge +124.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.62. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw 22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -14.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.