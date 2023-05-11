The Volatility of Solo Brands Inc.’s (DTC) Stock: A -21.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has gone down by -21.15% for the week, with a -30.95% drop in the past month and a 35.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.29% for DTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.27% for DTC’s stock, with a 17.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is $10.60, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for DTC is 31.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On May 11, 2023, DTC’s average trading volume was 484.96K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) has decreased by -15.56 when compared to last closing price of 6.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

DTC Trading at -15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -29.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC fell by -21.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from Powers David, who purchase 15,500 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Mar 15. After this action, Powers David now owns 15,500 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $100,638 using the latest closing price.

Merris John, the President & CEO of Solo Brands Inc., purchase 5,533 shares at $3.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Merris John is holding 144,552 shares at $21,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+56.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Solo Brands Inc. (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.