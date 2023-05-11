The Volatility of Aeva Technologies Inc.’s (AEVA) Stock: A 8.91% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has seen a 8.91% increase in the past week, with a 7.84% gain in the past month, and a -42.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.65% for AEVA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.57% for AEVA’s stock, with a -43.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AEVA is $2.72, which is $1.73 above than the current price. The public float for AEVA is 127.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. The average trading volume of AEVA on May 11, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)’s stock price has dropped by -4.35 in relation to previous closing price of 1.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEVA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AEVA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AEVA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

AEVA Trading at -13.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0316. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc. saw -19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Dardashti Soroush Salehian, who sale 35,851 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Feb 06. After this action, Dardashti Soroush Salehian now owns 23,824,040 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc., valued at $72,283 using the latest closing price.

Dardashti Soroush Salehian, the Chief Executive Officer of Aeva Technologies Inc., sale 52,600 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Dardashti Soroush Salehian is holding 23,859,891 shares at $105,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc. stands at -3513.96. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -36.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.