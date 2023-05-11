The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lucid Group Inc.’s (LCID) Stock

The stock of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has gone down by -4.40% for the week, with a -13.22% drop in the past month and a -31.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.19% for LCID. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.81% for LCID’s stock, with a -37.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for LCID is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LCID on May 11, 2023 was 18.62M shares.

LCID) stock’s latest price update

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.47 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian’s Quarterly Loss Narrows as EV Startups Face Cash Crunch

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LCID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

LCID Trading at -9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.43. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-426.52 for the present operating margin

-170.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -214.49. The total capital return value is set at -40.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.46. Equity return is now at value -67.70, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), the company’s capital structure generated 53.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.06. Total debt to assets is 29.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.