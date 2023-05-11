The 11.06% Simple Moving Average of The Boeing Company’s (BA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, BA stock has gone down by -0.04%, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly plunge of -5.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for The Boeing Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 11.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of BA was 5.73M shares.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 201.88. However, the company has seen a -0.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Boeing Wins 737 MAX Jet Order Worth Up to $40 Billion From Ryanair

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BA stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for BA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BA in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $180 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BA, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

BA Trading at -2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.85. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from McKenzie Howard E, who sale 412 shares at the price of $204.36 back on May 01. After this action, McKenzie Howard E now owns 17,181 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $84,196 using the latest closing price.

CALHOUN DAVID L, the President & CEO of The Boeing Company, purchase 25,000 shares at $158.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that CALHOUN DAVID L is holding 25,000 shares at $3,972,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 25.80, with -3.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.