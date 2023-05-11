Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) has increased by 0.53 when compared to last closing price of 2.84.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) is $5.20, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for TBLA is 163.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TBLA on May 11, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has seen a 30.96% increase in the past week, with a 14.66% rise in the past month, and a -26.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for TBLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.93% for TBLA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at 9.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.07%, as shares surge +10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +32.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.39. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBLA starting from Maniv Eldad, who sale 294,070 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Feb 02. After this action, Maniv Eldad now owns 8,281,308 shares of Taboola.com Ltd., valued at $1,249,798 using the latest closing price.

Maniv Eldad, the President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd., sale 505,930 shares at $4.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maniv Eldad is holding 8,575,378 shares at $2,054,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.92 for the present operating margin

+29.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at -1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.07. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.36. Total debt to assets is 19.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.