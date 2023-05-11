Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOVA is 105.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOVA on May 11, 2023 was 4.58M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOVA) stock’s latest price update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.83 in relation to its previous close of 15.33. However, the company has experienced a -1.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that Energy Department Commits $3 Billion to Expand Rooftop Solar Access

NOVA’s Market Performance

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has seen a -1.65% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.44% gain in the past month and a -11.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for NOVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.46% for NOVA’s stock, with a -20.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NOVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NOVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $35 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOVA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for NOVA stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to NOVA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

NOVA Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOVA fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Sunnova Energy International Inc. saw -10.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOVA starting from Berger William J, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Mar 31. After this action, Berger William J now owns 293,325 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc., valued at $9,348 using the latest closing price.

Santo Salvo John T, the of Sunnova Energy International Inc., sale 12,679 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Santo Salvo John T is holding 75,079 shares at $171,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.77 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stands at -28.98. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.99. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), the company’s capital structure generated 426.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.01. Total debt to assets is 65.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 409.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.