Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s (PSLV) Stock: A -3.85% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has gone down by -7.02% for the week, with a -5.44% drop in the past month and a 10.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.98% for PSLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for PSLV’s stock, with a 11.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) Right Now?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for PSLV is 496.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSLV on May 11, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

PSLV) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has plunge by -4.57relation to previous closing price of 8.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSLV Trading at 2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw 1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

