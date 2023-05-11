Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) has increased by 5.43 when compared to last closing price of 18.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOVO is $20.00, which is -$0.62 below the current price. The public float for SOVO is 90.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on May 11, 2023 was 388.89K shares.

SOVO’s Market Performance

SOVO stock saw an increase of 8.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.75% and a quarterly increase of 38.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for SOVO’s stock, with a 32.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $19 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOVO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for SOVO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SOVO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

SOVO Trading at 19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw 34.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from LACHMAN TODD R, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $17.06 back on May 01. After this action, LACHMAN TODD R now owns 2,299,761 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $1,365,192 using the latest closing price.

LACHMAN TODD R, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $17.12 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that LACHMAN TODD R is holding 414,828 shares at $342,322 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at -6.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.40. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.22. Total debt to assets is 42.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.