SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has decreased by -6.25 when compared to last closing price of 2.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $4.90, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOUN on May 11, 2023 was 12.31M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stock saw a decrease of 9.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.06% for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for SOUN’s stock, with a 0.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +9.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 44.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,949 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Apr 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,198 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $9,827 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 795,846 shares at $151,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 113.00, with -202.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.