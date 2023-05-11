Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) by analysts is $11.85, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for SONN is 7.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.75% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of SONN was 1.10M shares.

SONN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) has decreased by -4.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SONN’s Market Performance

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has seen a -9.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.50% decline in the past month and a -76.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.36% for SONN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.50% for SONN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.55% for the last 200 days.

SONN Trading at -49.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -39.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2718. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -80.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONN starting from Mohan Pankaj, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Mar 15. After this action, Mohan Pankaj now owns 181,731 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $35,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8200.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. stands at -8493.34. The total capital return value is set at -285.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -297.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.