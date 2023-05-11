Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is $2.25, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for SOND is 178.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOND on May 11, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

SOND) stock’s latest price update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.41, however, the company has experienced a 24.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/17/22 that Sonder CFO Sanjay Banker Stepping Down, Will Join Board

SOND’s Market Performance

SOND’s stock has risen by 24.21% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.38% and a quarterly drop of -65.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.17% for Sonder Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for SOND’s stock, with a -65.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOND stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SOND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOND in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on April 20th of the previous year 2022.

SOND Trading at -27.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOND rose by +24.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4591. In addition, Sonder Holdings Inc. saw -59.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOND starting from Davidson Francis, who purchase 29,279 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 09. After this action, Davidson Francis now owns 3,444,579 shares of Sonder Holdings Inc., valued at $31,270 using the latest closing price.

Davidson Francis, the Chief Executive Officer of Sonder Holdings Inc., purchase 29,999 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Davidson Francis is holding 3,415,300 shares at $32,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.29 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonder Holdings Inc. stands at -35.95. The total capital return value is set at -30.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.28. Equity return is now at value -258.30, with -10.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 164.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.