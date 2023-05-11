Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNGX is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNGX is $56.25, which is $29.8 above the current price. The public float for SNGX is 2.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNGX on May 11, 2023 was 821.93K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SNGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) has decreased by -10.22 when compared to last closing price of 0.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -42.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNGX’s Market Performance

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has experienced a -42.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.33% drop in the past month, and a -88.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.65% for SNGX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.25% for SNGX’s stock, with a -88.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNGX

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNGX reach a price target of $2.70, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for SNGX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 31st, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SNGX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

SNGX Trading at -59.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.28%, as shares sank -46.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNGX fell by -42.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4828. In addition, Soligenix Inc. saw -87.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNGX starting from SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on May 18. After this action, SCHABER CHRISTOPHER J now owns 90,095 shares of Soligenix Inc., valued at $8,866 using the latest closing price.

Straube Richard, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CMO of Soligenix Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Straube Richard is holding 8,000 shares at $4,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5868.83 for the present operating margin

-127.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Soligenix Inc. stands at -5519.34. Equity return is now at value -590.20, with -71.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.