Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNOW on May 11, 2023 was 5.47M shares.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has soared by 4.99 in relation to previous closing price of 163.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a 18.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.60% rise in the past month, and a 8.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.08% for SNOW’s stock, with a 11.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $185 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at 19.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +18.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.56. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from McMahon John Dennis, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $160.27 back on May 08. After this action, McMahon John Dennis now owns 152,902 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $160,270 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc., sale 6,591 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 43,063 shares at $988,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.