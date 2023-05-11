Should You Invest in SentinelOne Inc. (S) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $20.40, which is $3.69 above the current market price. The public float for S is 230.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.49% of that float. The average trading volume for S on May 11, 2023 was 6.39M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S)’s stock price has increased by 3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 17.42. However, the company has seen a 15.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

S’s Market Performance

S’s stock has risen by 15.66% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.72% and a quarterly rise of 13.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for SentinelOne Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.20% for S stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $22 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to S, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

S Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.11. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 23.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Apr 20. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 932,496 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $702,980 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 1,538 shares at $17.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 391,887 shares at $26,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.