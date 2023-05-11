Should You Invest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NYCB is $11.81, which is $1.92 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 713.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.55% of that float. The average trading volume for NYCB on May 11, 2023 was 18.30M shares.

NYCB) stock’s latest price update

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.10 in relation to its previous close of 10.02. However, the company has experienced a 1.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB’s stock has risen by 1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.38% and a quarterly drop of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.19% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for NYCB’s stock, with a 7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to NYCB, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

NYCB Trading at 12.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 15.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.