SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) has increased by 7.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHFS is $1.50, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 3.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.92% of that float. The average trading volume for SHFS on May 11, 2023 was 257.95K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS’s stock has seen a 7.09% increase for the week, with a 8.18% rise in the past month and a -33.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.58% for SHF Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for SHFS’s stock, with a -86.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHFS Trading at -3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5236. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -70.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc. stands at -370.60. Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -32.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.