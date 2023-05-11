SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has plunge by -6.06relation to previous closing price of 2.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SCYX is $11.40, which is $10.86 above the current price. The public float for SCYX is 32.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on May 11, 2023 was 1.89M shares.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYX’s stock has seen a -10.40% decrease for the week, with a -11.85% drop in the past month and a 75.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.52% for SCYNEXIS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.25% for SCYX’s stock, with a 20.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCYX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SCYX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SCYX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SCYX Trading at 9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -10.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX fell by -10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1684.48 for the present operating margin

+71.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for SCYNEXIS Inc. stands at -1233.73. Equity return is now at value -239.60, with -56.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.