Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s (ROIV) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ROIV stock has gone up by 7.86%, with a monthly gain of 22.27% and a quarterly surge of 16.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Roivant Sciences Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.51% for ROIV’s stock, with a 43.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ROIV is $13.63, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for ROIV is 440.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for ROIV on May 11, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

ROIV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) has plunged by -1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 9.23, but the company has seen a 7.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROIV stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ROIV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROIV in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROIV reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ROIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROIV, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

ROIV Trading at 12.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIV rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Roivant Sciences Ltd. saw 13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIV starting from Venker Eric, who sale 61,206 shares at the price of $8.93 back on May 08. After this action, Venker Eric now owns 675,768 shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd., valued at $546,570 using the latest closing price.

Venker Eric, the President & COO of Roivant Sciences Ltd., sale 88,838 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Venker Eric is holding 675,768 shares at $737,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIV

Equity return is now at value -96.60, with -51.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.