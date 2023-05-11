Redfin Corporation (RDFN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has gone up by 58.42% for the week, with a 29.37% rise in the past month and a 35.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.34% for RDFN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.80% for RDFN’s stock, with a 58.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDFN is 2.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is $8.39, which is -$3.44 below the current market price. The public float for RDFN is 104.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.04% of that float. On May 11, 2023, RDFN’s average trading volume was 3.55M shares.

RDFN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 11.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 58.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDFN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RDFN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $7 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to RDFN, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 27th of the current year.

RDFN Trading at 36.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDFN rose by +58.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.55. In addition, Redfin Corporation saw 164.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDFN starting from Taubman Christian John, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $8.75 back on Apr 10. After this action, Taubman Christian John now owns 34,492 shares of Redfin Corporation, valued at $87,512 using the latest closing price.

Kappus Anthony Ray, the Chief Legal Officer of Redfin Corporation, sale 3,110 shares at $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Kappus Anthony Ray is holding 16,242 shares at $21,739 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.03 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redfin Corporation stands at -14.06. The total capital return value is set at -19.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.63. Equity return is now at value -313.10, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Redfin Corporation (RDFN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,298.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.85. Total debt to assets is 85.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,744.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6,901.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Redfin Corporation (RDFN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.