Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RCAT stock has gone up by 29.61%, with a monthly gain of 12.38% and a quarterly plunge of -16.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.49% for Red Cat Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.65% for RCAT’s stock, with a -20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) is $5.00, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for RCAT is 34.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCAT on May 11, 2023 was 101.76K shares.

RCAT) stock’s latest price update

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)’s stock price has increased by 15.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. However, the company has seen a 29.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RCAT Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.20%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +29.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9025. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc. saw 15.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 20. After this action, Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR now owns 819,488 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc., sale 76,090 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 919,488 shares at $82,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-202.25 for the present operating margin

+14.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc. stands at -181.82. The total capital return value is set at -29.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.98. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.72. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.