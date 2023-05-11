Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is 3.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) is $5.70, which is $1.13 above the current market price. The public float for RYAM is 61.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On May 11, 2023, RYAM’s average trading volume was 641.13K shares.

RYAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) has dropped by -16.61 compared to previous close of 5.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYAM’s Market Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has seen a -15.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.21% decline in the past month and a -33.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.53% for RYAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.12% for RYAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at -25.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -15.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw -52.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from Posze James L Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.55 back on Nov 16. After this action, Posze James L Jr now owns 121,888 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $37,754 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+7.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -1.59. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.61. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 104.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.18. Total debt to assets is 37.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.