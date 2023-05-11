Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) has increased by 0.22 when compared to last closing price of 17.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is $18.22, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for XM is 153.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XM on May 11, 2023 was 4.82M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

The stock of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has seen a 0.34% increase in the past week, with a -0.17% drop in the past month, and a 11.99% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.20% for XM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for XM’s stock, with a 33.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $19 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to XM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

XM Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.92. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 72.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Stucki Brian, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $17.88 back on May 04. After this action, Stucki Brian now owns 611,186 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $393,312 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ryan S, the Founder and Executive Chair of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 412,099 shares at $17.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Smith Ryan S is holding 11,653,339 shares at $7,374,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.00 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.00. Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.