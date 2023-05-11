ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38.

The public float for PRA is 53.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On May 11, 2023, the average trading volume of PRA was 267.31K shares.

PRA) stock’s latest price update

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -22.33 in comparison to its previous close of 18.85, however, the company has experienced a -19.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRA’s Market Performance

PRA’s stock has fallen by -19.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.46% and a quarterly drop of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for ProAssurance Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.92% for PRA’s stock, with a -25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRA stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for PRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRA in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $21 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRA reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for PRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PRA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 09th of the previous year.

PRA Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRA fell by -19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.09. In addition, ProAssurance Corporation saw -16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRA

Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.